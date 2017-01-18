Win Coffee with Laura Story (Music Survey)

Listeners, want to know what YOU want!

You’re the reason we’re here so we want to know which songs you enjoy listening to and which songs you’d like to hear less. Our station is here for YOUR enjoyment so that’s exactly what we want to do… make it enjoyable for YOU.

Below is a link for our new Music Survey, so please take a few moments to fill it out and by giving us your opinion and time, you could win “Coffee with Laura Story” on February 14th!

Thanks!

Click here for survey: http://lifefm.songscore.com/