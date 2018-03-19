Win a VIP Meet & Greet with Jon Foreman!

Jon Foreman, front man of Switchfoot, is coming to Kern County, and you have a chance to meet him!

Life FM is super excited to present ‘What Can You do with 24?’

Jon is on his ’25 in 24′ tour, which includes a short film about how he did 25 concerts in 24 hours. So we want to know, what can YOU do with 24 hours? Post a video no longer than 2 minutes on the Life FM FB page showing us! It can be anything! A service project, or highlights of your daily routine, maybe its helping someone out. Upload the video (or send as a message) to the Life FM FB page and use the hashtag #LIFEFM24

One winner will receive 2 VIP tickets, front row seating, and a private accoustic performance from Jon Foreman! Be sure to upload your video by April 6th!

The concert will be April 11th at the Shafter Ford Theater. Tickets are available now by clicking here.