Stars Go Dim- “You Are Loved” Tour by

Stars Go Dim presents in association with “Christ In Youth” and “Food for the Hungry” ….

“YOU ARE LOVED” Tour with special guest Bryan Easter!

Date: Monday, November 6th

Location: Shafter Ford Theater

1101 E. Lerdo Hwy

Shafter, CA 93263

Doors open at 6:30pm Concert starts at 7:00pm

Price: $20.00

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-you-are-loved-tour-tickets-38063014501?aff=es2

For more information visit https://www.shafterfordtheatre.com