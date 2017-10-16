Stars Go Dim- “You Are Loved” Tour

by

Stars Go Dim presents in association with “Christ In Youth” and “Food for the Hungry” ….

“YOU ARE LOVED” Tour with special guest Bryan Easter!

 

Date: Monday, November 6th

Location: Shafter Ford Theater

                  1101 E. Lerdo Hwy

                  Shafter, CA 93263

Doors open at 6:30pm         Concert starts at 7:00pm

Price: $20.00

 

Tickets are available at   https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-you-are-loved-tour-tickets-38063014501?aff=es2

For more information visit https://www.shafterfordtheatre.com 

