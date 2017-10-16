Stars Go Dim- “You Are Loved” Tour
Stars Go Dim presents in association with “Christ In Youth” and “Food for the Hungry” ….
“YOU ARE LOVED” Tour with special guest Bryan Easter!
Date: Monday, November 6th
Location: Shafter Ford Theater
1101 E. Lerdo Hwy
Shafter, CA 93263
Doors open at 6:30pm Concert starts at 7:00pm
Price: $20.00
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stars-go-dim-you-are-loved-tour-tickets-38063014501?aff=es2
For more information visit https://www.shafterfordtheatre.com