SixFlags “Christian Family Night”

An “Exclusive Private Party of Fun and Fellowship”

Enjoy full access to all rides and attractions with the exclusive hours from 6:00pm to 12 Midnight.

-The Park will be closed to the General Public (which means shorter lines to get on the rides!)

Two ticket options:

$38 Admission (admission to the Christian Family Night only)

$58 Admission (admission to the Christian Family Night, All-You-Can-Eat Meal, and a return ticket to attend the Hallelujah Jubilee on 9/10/16 with performances by Disciple and Sanctus Real.)

To purchase tickets go to http://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain (enter promo code: Family)

For further information please contact Group Sales Dept at 661-255-4501