Show Love Bakersfield: Operation Neighbor

Neighboring is building relationships intentionally. Keep it simple or plan something- however you do it, building relationships can lead to deep conversations about what matters.

One of the best and most simple ways to neighbor is to be available. Instead of retreating into your home in the evenings, walk your dog in the neighborhood or play with your kids in the front yard. As opportunities present, use those to start conversations and build relationships.

Building relationships take time, but it’s so worth the investment. Over time, you can listen for needs in their lives and be available to serve them. When we go into our neighborhoods and love our neighbors, we can each be that catalyst for love and who knows where it might go!

Be available Make an effort to talk to your neighbors on a regular basis Water plants, walk the dog or let kids play and be available for conversation Connect online to connect offline: Use Nextdoor or Facebook as a catalyst to connect offline

Host Do up a block party potluck style. You supply main dish, odd number houses bring side, even house numbers bring dessert. Rent a water slide or movie screen and invite the neighborhood Plan an outdoor game A Progressive Block Party allows each house to have their food in their driveway, then each neighbor stops by each house for food and to visit. Invite other adults over for coffee or a bbq Hire or recruit a band for a front yard concert Host taco night with Bible Study. Free food helps get people there! Start a neighborhood tradition, like yearly bike parade or cooking competition. Host a book club.

Serve Offer to help your neighbors with yard work Celebrate new life along with neighbors: drop by a gift or a meal. Offer to take care of pets while they are gone Celebrate when neighborhood children graduate or accomplish something grand. Offer to babysit for a single mom or a couple who needs a date night Make cookies and give some to neighbors Coordinate a neighborhood yard sale When a neighbor is down and out, drop a kit well gift at their door Build a Little Free Library, put in your yard and fill with books for others to take. Establish a neighborhood watch program. Support school and extracurricular fundraisers Buy lemonade or hot cocoa from young entrepeneurs. Offer to share your skills with your neighbors.



