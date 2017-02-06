Sandi Patty: Farewell Tour
by
Sandi Patty will be coming to Bakersfield for the First Time! She is on her “Farewell Tour” and will be joined by the group “Veritas”.
So come on out and experience Sandi Patty live in concert!
The Concert will be held on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017
Details:
Canyon Hills Assembly of God
7001 Auburn St
Bakersfield, CA 93306
Doors open: 6:00pm
Concert Starts: 7:00pm
For More Information:
Go To:
https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/sandi-patty-forever-grateful-farewell-tour/bakersfield-ca
Or Call:
(661) 871-1150