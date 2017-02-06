Sandi Patty: Farewell Tour

Sandi Patty will be coming to Bakersfield for the First Time! She is on her “Farewell Tour” and will be joined by the group “Veritas”.

So come on out and experience Sandi Patty live in concert!

The Concert will be held on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017

Details:

Canyon Hills Assembly of God

7001 Auburn St

Bakersfield, CA 93306

Doors open: 6:00pm

Concert Starts: 7:00pm

For More Information:

Go To:

https://www.premierproductions.com/tour/sandi-patty-forever-grateful-farewell-tour/bakersfield-ca

Or Call:

(661) 871-1150