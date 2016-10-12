Pastor Appreciation Month Giveaway
by
Hey Everyone!
Has your Pastor made an impact in your life? Would like to show them how much you appreciate them?
Well, October is “Pastor Appreciation Month” and a way you can show your appreciation to your Pastor is to nominate them for a $100 Gift Card to the Mark Restaurant and also a $250 Gift Card to Pacifica Hotels (Various California Beach Locations).
Fill out the Nomination form below and at the end of the month we will pick a nominated Pastor.
Even though this month is about Pastor Appreciation, remember to show your appreciate throughout the year as well, even with something as simple and sweet as a “Thank You”.