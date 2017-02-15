Newsboys: Love Riot Tour
by
That’s right!
The Newsboys will be having a concert this Spring and if you have ever seen them perform, you know what a concert it will be! So if you are interested in joining Bakersfield for a night with the Newsboys then get your tickets today!
Event Information:
Date: April 1, 2017
Location: Valley Bible Fellowship, 2300 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA, 93307
Doors Open: 6:00 pm
Concert Starts: 7:00 pm
Tickets Available at: http://transparentproductions.com/events/newsboys-bakersfield