Newsboys: Love Riot Tour

That’s right!

The Newsboys will be having a concert this Spring and if you have ever seen them perform, you know what a concert it will be! So if you are interested in joining Bakersfield for a night with the Newsboys then get your tickets today!

Event Information:

Date: April 1, 2017

Location: Valley Bible Fellowship, 2300 E. Brundage Lane, Bakersfield, CA, 93307

Doors Open: 6:00 pm

Concert Starts: 7:00 pm

Tickets Available at: http://transparentproductions.com/events/newsboys-bakersfield