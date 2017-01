Get ready for a night of worship in Bakersfield with Matt Redman!  Join Life FM for a big night of music from world-renowned worship leader Matt Redman on the 10,000 Reasons tour.

Where: Valley Bible Fellowship

When: July 10, 7:30pm (doors at 6:30)

Tickets:  Tickets are available here

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to worship together with people from all over our community!