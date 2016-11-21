Laser Tag Night

Hey Everyone Laser Tag is headed your way!

On December 9th, 2016 we will be having a Laser Tag event located at Bakersfield’s new Laser Tag Arena “Respawn”. There will be giveaways, food for purchase, and when you play you are entered for a chance to play in a VIP Round with the DJs. So come on out and have some fun!

*Tickets are ONLY available at our station located at: 110 S. Montclair St #205, Bakersfield, CA 93306

**Tickets are $15 per 30min game session and each game session has multiple themed game rounds

For more information call (661) 832-2800