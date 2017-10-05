Join the Life FM team for the BPC Walk & 5K! by

We love working with local ministries making a difference in our community. We are long time supporters of the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center. The BPC does great work in helping women with unplanned pregnancies, giving support, encouragement, and helping them to choose life!

This year, the center is bringing the Heroes 5K run and Walk for Life! We have put together a Life FM team to be a part of it! You can join the 5k race, or the more casual walk. Either way, you can support the life saving work of the BPC!

The event is October 21. The 5k registration begins at 7am, the walk registration begins at 8am.

To join the Life FM team for the 5k run (cost of $25), sign up here.

To join the Life FM team for the Walk (free, but donations appreciated) sign up here

Remember, this is a HERO run/walk, and we want to see your best super hero costumes!