Help Victims of the Erskine Fire

We live in such a generous community! Everyone has been asking ‘how can we help the people who have lost homes in the Erskine fire?’

We are working directly with 1st Baptist in Lake Isabella, which has become a hub for people who are without a home, as well as for supplies. They have helped us assess what the biggest needs are right now, and we need your help!

On Thursday, June 30, we will be doing a collection all day long here at the radio station. There are some very specific needs that the community is needing right now. We will be collecting the following:

batteries (needed for flashlights and radios)

Easy to prepare food items (many do not have electricity to cook, so things like ‘just add water mac & cheese, canned soups, ready-to-eat non perishables, etc)

mens hygiene products

womens hygiene products

adult diapers

toilet paper

Right now they do not want any more clothing or pet food, or water, as they have an over abundance of it. The above items are the things they are really in need of right now.

Drop off your items Thursday June 30th from 8am – 6pm. We are located at 110 S Montclair (just off of Stockdale). Let’s show love to our community!