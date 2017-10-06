Harvest Festivals 2017

It’s that time of year again and we have some Safe and Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals for your family.

Check out When and Where they will be below!

First Presbyterian Church

Date: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 Time: 6:00pm Festival is Free

-We will offer dinner in Westminster Hall from 5-6pm.

-Dinner is $5 for adults and $2 for children 11 & under.

You can enjoy carnival games, a rock wall, bounce house, photos, balloon animals, snacks (small fee), story tent, and candy galore!

Non-Scary Costumes Welcomed!

For more information go to: www.fpbchurch.com.

Wasco Church Of God (Tabernacle of Praise)

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017 Time: 4:00PM to 7:00PM

Location: 812 9th Street ,Wasco , Ca 93280All Ages Welcome

Put your costumes on and join us for a night of family fun, Free Candy, Free Food, and Free Kid Friendly Games!

*For more information call: 1-661-758-6015

Northminster Presbyterian Church

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017 Time: 1:00p-4:00p

Location: 3700 Union Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93305

There will be Games, Cupcake Walk, Bounce House, Prizes, Candy. WithKid’s bike & movie ticket giveaways!

For more information call 1-661-325-0929

Westside Church of Christ

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 Time: 4:00-6:00pm

We are proud to offer carnival games with free candy and prizes, a photo booth, bounce houses, face painting and tons of indoor activities for kids of All Ages.

We are also serving deep pit barbecue, drinks, and delicious desserts (all available for purchase at the door).

For more information go to www.westsidelife.org/fallfestival

Calvary Chapel Bakersfield

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: 6501 Schirra Ct, Bakersfield, CA 93313

-This is a Safe alternative to trick-or-treating and is fun for the whole family!

—Win lots of candy by playing these fun games: nerf shooting range, cake walk, donut on a string, ring toss, ,plinkofootball and baseball toss.

For more information please call: 1-661-397-6000.

New Covenant Church

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: 800 Airport Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93308