Harvest Festivals 2017
It’s that time of year again and we have some Safe and Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals for your family.
Check out When and Where they will be below!
- First Presbyterian Church
Date: Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 Time: 6:00pm Festival is Free
-We will offer dinner in Westminster Hall from 5-6pm.
-Dinner is $5 for adults and $2 for children 11 & under.
You can enjoy carnival games, a rock wall, bounce house, photos, balloon animals, snacks (small fee), story tent, and candy galore!
Non-Scary Costumes Welcomed!
For more information go to: www.fpbchurch.com.
- Wasco Church Of God (Tabernacle of Praise)
Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017 Time: 4:00PM to 7:00PM
Location: 812 9th Street ,Wasco , Ca 93280All Ages Welcome
Put your costumes on and join us for a night of family fun, Free Candy, Free Food, and Free Kid Friendly Games!
*For more information call: 1-661-758-6015
- Northminster Presbyterian Church
Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017 Time: 1:00p-4:00p
Location: 3700 Union Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93305
There will be Games, Cupcake Walk, Bounce House, Prizes, Candy. WithKid’s bike & movie ticket giveaways!
For more information call 1-661-325-0929
- Westside Church of Christ
Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 Time: 4:00-6:00pm
We are proud to offer carnival games with free candy and prizes, a photo booth, bounce houses, face painting and tons of indoor activities for kids of All Ages.
We are also serving deep pit barbecue, drinks, and delicious desserts (all available for purchase at the door).
For more information go to www.westsidelife.org/fallfestival
- Calvary Chapel Bakersfield
Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: 6501 Schirra Ct, Bakersfield, CA 93313
-This is a Safe alternative to trick-or-treating and is fun for the whole family!
—Win lots of candy by playing these fun games: nerf shooting range, cake walk, donut on a string, ring toss, ,plinkofootball and baseball toss.
For more information please call: 1-661-397-6000.
- New Covenant Church
Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017 Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: 800 Airport Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93308
-All Ages Welcomed-
Trunk or Treat! Lots of candy, games, prizes, cake walk, free hot dogs and drinks!
Come enjoy a fun safe Halloween with your family!
For more information please call 1-661-392-7232
- Discovery Church
Date: Tuesday, October 31st, 2017 Time: 6:00-8:00pm
Location: 7103 White Ln, Bakersfield, CA
–Trunk or Treat: Cars lined up with fun decorations and lots of Candy!
–Monsters Inc Scare Floor: Meet Mike and Sully to learn how to Scary like a pro!
(Scare Floor is not a Scary activity and is for kids 3yrs-12yrs of age)
For more information go to: http://www.ilovediscovery.church/
- Carbajals Martial Arts Academy
Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 Times: 5:30-8:30pm
Location: 324 Bernard St, Bakersfield, CA
-Free hot dogs and water -Candy -Face Painting -Tug O’ War Contest
-Bounce Houses -Pumpkin Carving Contest (Bring Pumpkin Already Carved)
-Car Show and Trunk or Treat -Special Performance by “YoungPreach” from VBF
-Costume Contest -Raffles
*Family Fun for All Ages*
For More Information Please Call 1-661-631-9015
- Nueva Creacion
Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 Time: 6:00-8:30pm3275921
Location: 1015 Castro Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93311
–Trunk or Treat –Food
–Bounce Houses -Fun For All Ages
Costumes Are Welcomed…… Kid-Friendly Family Fun!
- Calvary Bible Church
Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017 Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm
Location: 48 Manor St, Bakersfield, CA 93308
This will be a Kid-Friendly event for families of All Ages! There will be Trunk or Treat, Games, Inflatables, Food (For Purchase), and of course, Lots of Candy!
For more information call 1-661-327-5921 or go to www.gocbc.org
