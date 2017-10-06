Harvest Festivals 2017

It’s that time of year again and we have some Safe and Kid-Friendly Fall Festivals for your family.

Check out When and Where they will be below!   

 

  • First Presbyterian Church

Date: WednesdayOctober 25th, 2017     Time: 6:00pm   Festival is Free

             -We will offer dinner in Westminster Hall from 5-6pm.

             -Dinner is $5 for adults and $2 for children 11 & under.

You can enjoy carnival games, a rock wall, bounce house, photos, balloon animals,                       snacks (small fee), story tent, and candy galore!

                                                                                          Non-Scary Costumes Welcomed!

For more information go to: www.fpbchurch.com.

  • Wasco Church Of God (Tabernacle of Praise)

Date: Saturday, October 28th, 2017        Time:  4:00PM to 7:00PM

Location:  812 9th Street ,Wasco , Ca 93280All Ages Welcome

Put your costumes on and join us for a night of family fun, Free Candy, Free Food, and Free           Kid Friendly Games!  

        *For more information call: 1-661-758-6015 

  • Northminster Presbyterian Church

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2017                Time: 1:00p-4:00p

Location: 3700 Union Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93305

There will be Games, Cupcake Walk, Bounce House, Prizes, Candy.       WithKid’s bike & movie ticket giveaways!

For more information call 1-661-325-0929

  • Westside Church of Christ      

 Date:  Sunday, October 29, 2017   Time: 4:00-6:00pm

We are proud to offer carnival games with free candy and prizes, a photo booth, bounce houses, face painting and tons of indoor activities for kids of All Ages.     

We are also serving deep pit barbecue, drinks, and delicious desserts (all available for purchase at the door).

For more information go to www.westsidelife.org/fallfestival

  • Calvary Chapel Bakersfield 

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017             Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm 

Location: 6501 Schirra Ct, Bakersfield, CA 93313

-This is a Safe alternative to trick-or-treating and is fun for the whole family!
Win lots of candy by playing these fun games: nerf shooting range, cake walk, donut on a string, ring toss, ,plinkofootball and baseball toss.

For more information please call: 1-661-397-6000.

  • New Covenant Church 

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2017              Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: 800 Airport Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93308

-All Ages Welcomed-

 Trunk or Treat! Lots of candy, games, prizes, cake walk, free hot dogs and drinks!

Come enjoy a fun safe Halloween with your family!

For more information please call 1-661-392-7232

  • Discovery Church

Date:  Tuesday, October 31st, 2017    Time: 6:00-8:00pm    

Location: 7103 White Ln, Bakersfield, CA

Trunk or Treat: Cars lined up with fun decorations and lots of Candy!

Monsters Inc Scare Floor: Meet Mike and Sully to learn how to Scary like a pro!

(Scare Floor is not a Scary activity and is for  kids 3yrs-12yrs of age)

For more information go to: http://www.ilovediscovery.church/

 

  • Carbajals Martial Arts Academy 

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017        Times: 5:30-8:30pm

Location: 324 Bernard St, Bakersfield, CA

                     -Free hot dogs and water      -Candy     -Face Painting     -Tug O’ War Contest  

           -Bounce Houses  -Pumpkin Carving Contest (Bring Pumpkin Already Carved)

           -Car Show and Trunk or Treat    -Special Performance by “YoungPreach” from VBF

           -Costume Contest    -Raffles

                                                                *Family Fun for All Ages*

                         For More Information Please Call  1-661-631-9015

  • Nueva Creacion

  Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017                   Time: 6:00-8:30pm3275921

    Location: 1015 Castro Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Trunk or Treat               –Food

Bounce Houses             -Fun For All Ages

               Costumes Are Welcomed…… Kid-Friendly Family Fun!

  • Calvary Bible Church 

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2017                 Time: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Location: 48 Manor St, Bakersfield, CA 93308

This will be a Kid-Friendly event for families of All Ages! There will be Trunk or Treat, Games, Inflatables, Food (For Purchase), and of course, Lots of Candy!

For more information call 1-661-327-5921 or go to www.gocbc.org

