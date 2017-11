GLORY SCV IS HERE ONCE MORE AND YOU CAN EXPERIENCE ALL THE FUN!

This year’s lineup includes: CASTING CROWNS, Mac Powell (from Third Day), Jordan Feliz, Hollyn, Zach Williams and more….

It is going to be a great night! See you there!

Event Info:

June 16th, 2017

3:00p-10:00p

Cougar Stadium

26455 Rockwell Cyn Rd

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

To purchase tickets go to: https://www.gloryscv.org/glory-scv-tickets