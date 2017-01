Hey Everyone,

Our next “Show Love” event is here and we want to Fill the Van with Cans”!

On November 11th, 2016 from 11am to 6pm we will be Filling the Life FM Van with Cans to help those in need this Thanksgiving holiday. All Can Donations will go to support The Mission at Kern County.

We will be holding our event at Salty’s BBQ which is located at 6801 White Lane.

Come Show Love to the Bakersfield Community and help us “Fill the Van with Cans”!

Thanks!