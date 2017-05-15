Chili Cookoff

Love Chili? Of course you do… so join us for a bowl, or two!

On Saturday, June 10th, 2017 we will be holding a chili cook-off in which a portion of our proceeds will go toward benefiting the “Wounded Heroes Fund”.  There will be celebrity guest judges as well as a few of our very own Heroes from the WHF. Besides our Chili Feast, there will be opportunity drawings for a chance for you to win a great prize!

The best part… You could win a cash prize for your chili!

1st place: $500                   2nd place: $250                          3rd place: $100

Chili Registration Fee: $25

Chili Feast Tickets are available at our station for $5/person or $10/person at the door.

Feast begins at 1:00pm

If you would like to enter your chili for our cook-off then fill out our form below or come into the station to fill one out!

See you there!

 

 

Chili Cook-off 2017
City
State/Province
Zip/Postal
Country
* WE WILL BE SENDING YOU CONFIRMATION FORMS THAT YOU WILL NEED TO FILL OUT AND SEND BACK TO US, PLEASE USE AN EMAIL ADDRESS THAT YOU CAN USE FOR THESE CONFIRMATIONS.
Credit Card Number
3-4 Digit Code On Back of Card

