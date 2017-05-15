Chili Cookoff
by
Love Chili? Of course you do… so join us for a bowl, or two!
On Saturday, June 10th, 2017 we will be holding a chili cook-off in which a portion of our proceeds will go toward benefiting the “Wounded Heroes Fund”. There will be celebrity guest judges as well as a few of our very own Heroes from the WHF. Besides our Chili Feast, there will be opportunity drawings for a chance for you to win a great prize!
The best part… You could win a cash prize for your chili!
1st place: $500 2nd place: $250 3rd place: $100
Chili Registration Fee: $25
Chili Feast Tickets are available at our station for $5/person or $10/person at the door.
–Feast begins at 1:00pm
If you would like to enter your chili for our cook-off then fill out our form below or come into the station to fill one out!
See you there!