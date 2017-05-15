Chili Cookoff

Love Chili? Of course you do… so join us for a bowl, or two!

On Saturday, June 10th, 2017 we will be holding a chili cook-off in which a portion of our proceeds will go toward benefiting the “Wounded Heroes Fund”. There will be celebrity guest judges as well as a few of our very own Heroes from the WHF. Besides our Chili Feast, there will be opportunity drawings for a chance for you to win a great prize!

The best part… You could win a cash prize for your chili!

1st place: $500 2nd place: $250 3rd place: $100

Chili Registration Fee: $25

Chili Feast Tickets are available at our station for $5/person or $10/person at the door.

–Feast begins at 1:00pm

If you would like to enter your chili for our cook-off then fill out our form below or come into the station to fill one out!

See you there!