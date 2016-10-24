Bakersfield Marathon & Half

AN EVENT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

The Bakersfield Marathon is a USATF-certified full marathon, half marathon, 2-person half-marathon relay and a 5K fun run taking place on November 13th, 2016. This annual, world-class event features the starting line and finish line celebration on the California State University, Bakersfield campus. Participants will run through dozens of iconic neighborhoods including the Stockdale Financial District, Oleander, Downtown Bakersfield, Westchester, Kern County Museum, Bakersfield College and finally along the Panorama Bluffs before returning to the finish line on the scenic Kern River Parkway.

Location:

California State University, Bakersfield

9001 Stockdale Highway

Bakersfield, CA US 93311

For more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/BakersfieldMarathonandHalf