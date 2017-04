Hey Everyone!

88.3 Life Fm with Under His Umbrella and J&H Productions want to welcome you to Jason Gray live in concert at The Bridge Bible Church on Friday, April 28,2017 at 5:30pm.

Join us as we enjoy an evening concert with Jason Gray and The Bridge Worship Band.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to:

https://www.itickets.com/events/375735

Check out one of his songs here: